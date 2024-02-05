Join 411’s Live NXT Vengeance Day Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

This is our opening contest since Trick is pulling double duty. Corbin and Bron promised a special entrance and they both rode motorcycles to the ring. Bron opens against Melo, reigniting their rivalry. Bron gets the upper hand so Trick tags himself in and gets hot, taking out both opponents. We get a brawl between all four with fists flying in the middle of the ring until the Wolfdogs get sent packing. Trick and Corbin go at it back inside with Corbin knocking him down. Melo tags in and hits a series of chops and kicks before a series of counters sees Baron hit the post shoulder first. Melo superkicks Bron and hits a springboard Fameasser of sorts. They flub/mistime a few moves here but Baron takes a springboard shot from Melo. However, Melo eats a SICK move from Bron that is like a German Suplex of sorts into a cutter. Melo gets isolated as the Wolfdogs use quick tags and clubbing offense to wear him down. That lasts a few minutes before Melo leaps for the tag but Bron catches him to stop him. Melo avoids the flipping cutter a second time and makes the hot tag to Trick. He runs over everyone, kips up, and gets going but seemingly jams his knee. He and Melo send Corbin outside and Trick follows with a cross body off the apron. The camera misses a move Melo does inside that gets two. Bron press slams Melo into Trick’s arms and then German suplexes Trick which makes him do a fallaway slam onto Melo. Bron then assists Baron on a dive outside that has the crowd hype. Back inside, Corbin gets going and gets two on Deep Six on Trick, who is bleeding from the mouth. Bron busts out a Swanton Bomb onto his opponents on the outside as the Wolfdogs are pulling out all the stops. Trick and Melo cut off stereo moves on top and then Melo hits Bron with a super front suplex. Melo’s finisher is cut off and Trick botches a necbreaker on Baron. Bron then charges in and hits Melo with a Spear as Trick steps outside. It almost looked like Melo took it to save him. That’s enough to end it.

Winners: Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker in 14:28

No Disqualifications Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

While not an angle I’ve followed super closely, Dijak tends to deliver in these matches. Each guy busts out a weapon at the bell and Dijak levels him with a lariat early. Gacy kicks out at one though and Dijak looks a big surprised. He tosses Gacy with a suplex throw and again only gets one. Gacy smiles about it all. Gacy starts up on offense, tosses chairs into the ring, and hits a cannonball attack with Dijak seated in a chair. He then sets up a table and brings out a crate of toys, placing toy soldiers on the table. He pours them all out onto the table but Dijak avoids a spot through it and turns the tide. again, every attack from Dijak is met with laughing from Gacy. He gets left in a trash can as Dijak drops elbows on him but Gacy uses the trash can to run into Dijak despite being blind to it all. As things head outside, Dijak wants a springboard move but Gacy shoves him back, sending him through the table with the toys on it. Somehow, Dijak is back up inside and hits a chokeslam on a chair for two. Dijak nearly lands on a trash on a big spot from the top but still lands rough. Gacy shouts that this is his playground as he wraps duct tape around Dijak’s eyes to blind him and then wails on him with kendo sticks. Despite being blinded, Dijak manages to grab Gacy enough to hit Feast Your Eyes. However, he can’t find him to make the cover. That allows Gacy to hit a top rope splash onto a chair for another near fall. Gacy hits the ropes and Dijak can now see. He hits him with the nightstick and then wins with Feast Your Eyes. Gacy smiles as he’s down and defeated.

Winner: Dijak in 11:56

Backstage, Jacy Jayne, Thea Hail and other Chase U ladies are signing autographs for the Chase U calendar, which will be on WWEShop tomorrow.

The D’Angelo Family vs. OTM

OTM’s entrance feels like a nod to GTA: San Andreas but the bikes just made me think of Hunico and Camacho. Meanwhile, the Family jumps OTM from behind in the ring to get this started. The women clash inside while the men brawl outside. Parker chops Rizzo out a few times and drops her ass on her in the corner. The men get tagged and OTM work over Tony with tandem offense until a tag to Stacks leads to the champs hitting their own double team offense. The Family all come in and set up a trio of suplexes but instead wail on their opponents, send them into the corner, and then hit running attacks in the corner. Tony and Rizzo argue a bit but get back on track as Tony hip tosses her into Parker and then he gets launched himself to give them the upper hand. A distraction from Scyrpts gives OTM the upper hand though as Stacks gets worked over. Stacks gets isolated and Pierce just wails on him with huge shots. Scrypts gets another cheap shot in outside. Stacks finally makes the hot tag to the Don, who fires off clotheslines and belly to belly suplexes. Parker enters to slap Tony and stop his momentum. That brings in Adriana Rizzo to tackle her to the outside. Tony checks on Stacks and hip tosses him over the top onto OTM outside. Rizzo follows with a frog splash of sorts onto the crowd. Back inside, Tony D’Angelo picks up the win with a fisherman buster.

Winners: The Family in 10:12

We get a vignette for Kianna James and Izzi Dame. They say that whoever wins between Roxanne and Lyra should be their next target. However, they’re also tired of the up and comers, particularly being annoyed by Kelani James.

In the back, Trick asks Melo why he took the Spear for him (so it was what I thought). Melo says he did it because Trick needs to be as close to 100% for Ilja as possible. Trick was already battered so Melo had to have his bro’s back. Due to this though, Trick says he needs Melo by his side and not to let him go out alone as he has recently.

NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria [c] vs. Roxanne Perez