Notes On Names Attending WWE Tryouts This Week

WWE is holding tryouts this week, and a new report has details on some names at the tryouts. Fightful Select has confirmed that Ben Bishop is scheduled for the tryout.

In addition, Corey Brennan learned from sources that several European talent have been brought in for the tryouts including from the UK and Ireland. Those include Goldenboy Santos, Rayne Leverkusen, LJ Cleary, Omari, and CBL. It was also noted that influencer Meghan Walker is at the tryouts.

Santos and Leverkusen were at WWE’s tryouts in London earlier this year.