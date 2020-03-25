wrestling / News
Nancy Benoit’s Sister Gives Thanks to Paul Heyman
– Sandra Toffoloni, the sister of the late Nancy Benoit, shared a tweet today where she publicly gave thanks to WWE Raw Executive Director and former WCW talent and ECW owner Paul Heyman. You can read her statement to Paul Heyman below.
Toffoloni tweeted, “I want to thank @HeymanHustle publicly for a private reason. Waking up to your sweet & kind text made me cry happy tears. Thank you for looking out for me ALWAYS especially when #Nancy Benoit couldn’t anymore. I love you Daddio.”
Toffoloni was one of the featured interview subjects for last night’s Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 premiere on the Chris Benoit tragedy. Her sister, Nancy, previously worked in WCW and ECW as an on-air valet and manager.
I want to thank @HeymanHustle publicly for a private reason. Waking up to your sweet & kind text made me cry happy tears. Thank you for looking out for me ALWAYS especially when #Nancy Benoit couldn’t anymore. I love you Daddio ❤️😘
— Sandra Toffoloni (@butisitfunny) March 25, 2020
