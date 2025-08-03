wrestling / News
Naomi Survives IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley, Retains Women’s World Title At WWE SummerSlam
Naomi is still your Women’s World Champion after defeating IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam. Naomi defeated Ripley and SKY to open up night two of the PPV. The champion interrupted a pinfall by Ripley after a top-rope Riptide on SKY and rolled Ripley up while holding the tights to get the win.
Naomi’s title reign now stands at 21 days, having won it by cashing in Money in the Bank on Ripley and SKY at Evolution. You can see highlights below:
Mami's home at @SummerSlam! 😈@RheaRipley_WWE kicks off SummerSlam Sunday RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/WC2slRmIiH
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025
What an ENTRANCE for Women's World Champion Naomi at SummerSlam! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/ZFzP0olaVm
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025
This is AWE-SOME! 👏👏 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XmTrfbHpvj
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025
NAOMI gets the definitive victory at SummerSlam! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MObEFrRgv3
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025
