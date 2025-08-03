Naomi Survives IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley, Retains Women’s World Title At WWE SummerSlam

Naomi is still your Women’s World Champion after defeating IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam. Naomi defeated Ripley and SKY to open up night two of the PPV. The champion interrupted a pinfall by Ripley after a top-rope Riptide on SKY and rolled Ripley up while holding the tights to get the win.

Naomi’s title reign now stands at 21 days, having won it by cashing in Money in the Bank on Ripley and SKY at Evolution. You can see highlights below:

What an ENTRANCE for Women's World Champion Naomi at SummerSlam! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/ZFzP0olaVm — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2025