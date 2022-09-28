Naomi Promoting Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder in New Twitter Ad

– While Naomi’s WWE status is still up in the air at the moment, it looks like the former WWE SmackDown and Women’s Tag Team Champion is keeping busy by promoting Marvel’s smash-hit movie, Thor: Love and Thunder on her social media accounts. Naomi posted a new ad promoting the film’s Blu-ray and digital release, which you can see below.

Naomi tweeted, “You all know I bring the Thunder. Which is why I loved watching Jane become the Mighty Thor in

@Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder. Get it now on Blu-ray & Digital, with exclusive bonus extras and deleted scenes. #AD @thorofficial”

Thor: Love and Thunder hit Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and digital yesterday. It’s also streaming now on Disney+. You can check out Naomi’s tweet below.

As noted, Sasha Banks and Naomi were indefinitely suspended by WWE after walking out on Raw earlier this year. She has not appeared on WWE programming since that time.