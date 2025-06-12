– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Superstar and Ms. Money in the Bank, Naomi, discussed her epic win at last weekend’s premium live event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Naomi on what she was thinking when she retrieved the briefcase: “You never know. In wrestling, we all know, the card is always subject to change. Even that day and everything leading up to it, in my own mind, I knew I earned this moment. I knew I deserved it, but I still wasn’t psyching myself out or telling myself until I wrapped my fingers around the handle and had [the briefcase]. In that moment, the funny thing is, it took so much to hold back my tears in that moment.”

On her emotions coming out with Big E after the event: “I finally let it release when I had the aftershow with Big E. It was important that I really stayed true to who the character Naomi is at this time. That part was really hard because I was like, ‘Oh my Gosh, I finally did it.’ This has been a year in the making. Since my return, just wanting to really make the best use of my time here. I’ve always cared, but to be a little more assertive and aggressive this go round. That’s something that I didn’t have early on in my career.”

On some people believing she’s been too nice: “Some people say I’m too nice. I never felt like that was a bad thing and I don’t regret being that way, but I understand now when and what to fight for at this stage of my career. With the choice of creative given me, I’m very thankful for this space and opportunity to continue to grow and show what I do and can bring to this division. It’s been something I’m grateful for. To have all that going through my mind in that moment was a rush of emotions.”

The briefcase grants Naomi a contract to get a title shot against a WWE women’s champion of her choice, any time or any where, for up to a year.