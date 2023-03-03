Naomi Set To Appear At WrestleCon 2023

Naomi will be making her first wrestling-related appearance in almost a year at WrestleCon 2023. WrestleCon has announced that Trinity Fatu will be a guest at the convention that takes place over WrestleMania 39 weekend. Fatu is set for signings on April 1st and 2nd, the same days as WrestleMania.

Fatu has not been seen in the wrestling world since she and Mercedes Mone (then Sasha Banks) walked out of WWE Raw back in May of last year over issues with their booking and the creative direction of the women’s tag team division. Mone has since debuted for NJPW and won the IWPG Women’s Championship. Fatu and Mone are both appearing this weekend at Emerald City Comic Con.