wrestling / News
Naomichi Marufuji Reveals Shawn Michaels Recently Contacted Him
January 2, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji revealed that he was recently contacted by NXT boss Shawn Michaels. He didn’t reveal what was said, but noted that he was “happy.”
He wrote: “Through a certain person I received a message from Shawn Michaels. The contents are… I’m happy.”
とある人を通じてショーン・マイケルズから伝言を頂いた。
内容は‥
嬉しいね。
— 丸藤 正道 (@noah_marufuji_) January 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- JBL Explains Why He Stopped Doing Commentary For WWE
- Bully Ray Says He Was Shocked To Hear Seth Rollins Call AEW ‘The Competition’ on WWE RAW
- Jake Atlas Explains Why Triple H Telling Him His Sexuality Didn’t Matter in WWE Bothered Him
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)