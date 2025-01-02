wrestling / News

Naomichi Marufuji Reveals Shawn Michaels Recently Contacted Him

January 2, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Naomichi Marufuji Image Credit: NOAH

In a post on Twitter, Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Naomichi Marufuji revealed that he was recently contacted by NXT boss Shawn Michaels. He didn’t reveal what was said, but noted that he was “happy.”

He wrote: “Through a certain person I received a message from Shawn Michaels. The contents are… I’m happy.

