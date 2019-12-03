wrestling / News

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Wins 24/7 Championship on Raw (Video)

December 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kyle Busch 24/7 Championship Raw

– NASCAR star Kyle Busch had a plan on Raw, and he executed it to win the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth. As you can see in the video below, Busch tricked R-Truth into inviting him to ringside and then rolled him up to capture the title.

Busch is in his first reign as champion, and ends Truth’s 23rd title reign at 13 days.

