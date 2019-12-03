wrestling / News
NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Wins 24/7 Championship on Raw (Video)
December 2, 2019 | Posted by
– NASCAR star Kyle Busch had a plan on Raw, and he executed it to win the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth. As you can see in the video below, Busch tricked R-Truth into inviting him to ringside and then rolled him up to capture the title.
Busch is in his first reign as champion, and ends Truth’s 23rd title reign at 13 days.
NEW 24/7 CHAMPION! The 2019 #NASCAR Cup Champion @KyleBusch has just won the #247Championship on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/SiLmcUi0YT
— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2019
