wrestling / News
Natalya Announced as Lou Thesz Award Recipient at 59th Annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion
– Cauliflower Alley Club executive board member The David Difference announced that WWE Superstar Natalya will receive the Lou Thesz Award from The Cauliflower Alley Club later this summer. Natalya will receive the award during the 59th Annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion. You can see the full announcement below:
A true trailblazer. A record-breaker. A history-maker. The Cauliflower Alley Club proudly announces that Natalya Neidhart will receive the Lou Thesz Award at this year’s reunion—making her the first female professional wrestler ever to earn this prestigious honor.
From technical excellence to her lasting impact across generations, Natalya’s legacy continues to elevate the entire wrestling industry. Congratulations, Nattie!
Join us for this historic moment August 18–20, 2025 at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV Get your tickets now at CauliflowerAlleyClub.org #wwe #nattieneidhart #cac #caulifloweralleyclub
