Natalya Gives Her Picks For Cast Of Possible Hart Family Movie

In an interview with Lightweights (via Fightful), Natalya spoke about her picks for the cast of a possible movie about the Hart Family, including for herself and Jim Neidhart. It was rumored last month that she was in talks to help produce a potential biopic.

She said: “Well, it’s funny because like, I love Sydney Sweeney. So I’m like, ‘Sydney Sweeney should play Nattie.’ I think Sydney Sweeney should play me. I think she’s so talented. She’s so pretty. So like, I’m gonna go with somebody that’s really pretty. I love Paul Walter Hauser and I think he’s so talented, but I love that he loves wrestling. He is a huge wrestling fan and he loves the industry. He’s passionate about it. He’s wrestled. In his acceptance speech at the Emmys, he called out Matt Cardona in his acceptance speech and was like because he’s getting ready to have a match with him. Paul, Walter Hauser loves wrestling. He has so much respect for wrestling, but the more I look at old footage of my dad, the more that I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Paul would be a great Jim Neidhart. I’ve said this before, but I can’t unsee Paul as my dad, I think he would play such a great Jim Neidhart. When I start fantasy casting, I would cast Paul.“