Natalya Reportedly in Talks to Help Produce a Movie on the Hart Family

– Fightful Select has an update regarding recent photo Natalya shared on social media showing her with actor Rory Culkin at Soho House. Yale Productions was also tagged in the social media post. According to the report, there have been talks about producing a film on the history of the Hart Family.

The project has reportedly been in discussions for some time. Yale Productions is the company behind such films as The Kill Room, Becky, and Chick Fight. Culkin and his brother Macaulay are said to be longtime wrestling fans. Macaulay previously appeared on WWE Raw in2 013.

Natalya noted in her Instagram post a week ago, “Working on something near and dear to my heart. Funny how our worlds come together.” So, it appears Natalya is in talks to help produce the planned Hart Family film production.