Natalya Praises Cesaro as the ‘Greatest’ Wrestler on the Planet

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda‘s Riju Dasgupta, WWE Superstar Natalya picked Dolph Ziggler to win the Royal Rumble this year. Also, Natalya had high praise for the work of Cesaro, who is currently part of the SmackDown roster. Below are some highlights from the interview.

Natalya on who will win the men’s Royal Rumble: “I would say Dolph Ziggler is one of the people who I would expect to win the men’s Royal Rumble and Cesaro is the other one.”

Natalya on who she thinks is the best wrestler in the world: “Cesaro is the greatest professional wrestler in the world. There is nobody that can touch him. There is no Superstar today; that is Cesaro. So, I can’t wait to watch Cesaro shine and hopefully get a chance to main event WrestleMania.”

Both male Superstars are already scheduled to compete in the men’s Royal Rumble match later this Sunday at the WWE Royal Rumble 2021. The event will be held at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and it will be broadcast live on the WWE Network on January 31.