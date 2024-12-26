wrestling / News

Navidad En Arena del Valle Results 12.25.24: Pagano Teams With Charly Manson & Chessman, More

December 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Navidad En Arena del Valle Results 12.25.24 Image Credit: Arena del Valle

Penta El Zero Mieda’s Navidad En Arena del Valle took place on Wednesday, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, along with the full video:

* Intenso, Garra Salvaje & Sindrome def. an unnamed team
* Goya Kong & Ludark def. Miss Kath & Diosa Nix
* Zero Miedo Cup Elimination Match: Guerrero Nocturno won, last eliminating Dara
* Arena Rey Bucanero Welterweight Championship Match: Ikaro def. Troyano
* Pagano, Charly Manson & Chessman def. El Poder del Norte

