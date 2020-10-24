NAWA News: Jingle Brawl PPV Is Now On Sale, NAWA Parent Company Applies For Trademarks, New Videos Released

– The North American Wrestling Alliance (NAWA) announced they will stream an iPPV called ‘Jingle Brawl’ from Daytona Beach, Florida on December 19 on FITE TV. Tickets are on sale here from $55 to $21 before fees.

– NAWA’s parent company Top Contenders Inc filed for trademarks for Jingle Brawl and Slambinos.

“Entertainment services, namely, producing wrestling exhibitions and contests; organization, arranging and conducting of wrestling exhibitions and contests; entertainment services, namely, producing video programs featuring wrestling exhibitions and contests; entertainment services, namely, distributing video programs featuring wrestling exhibitions and contests by online video streaming.”

– NAWA has also released the following videos: