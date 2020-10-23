NAWA Announces Gangrel, Johnny Swinger, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and More For Jingle Brawl 2020

The NAWA’s return event Jingle Brawl 2020 will be filled with recognizable names, as they announced on Friday. The company announced a host of talent for the event that takes place on December 19th, including Gangrel, Johnny Swinger, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Afa Jr., The Dirty Blondes, House of Pain, Chase Stevens and more.

Jingle Brawl will be the company’s “rebirth” show for their relaunch; you can get tickets here for the Daytona Beach, Florida show and find out more at NAWA’s official site. The full announcement reads:

Owner/CEO Tony Capone along with NAWA North American Wrestling Alliance proudly presents “Jingle Brawl”. This event is the first “rebirth” show since the announced re-boot of the promotion’s return back in July 2020. Jingle Brawl will be a live and steaming PPV event.

Jingle Brawl is an upcoming live event (with Covid-19) seating compliance. The date and venue for the event is: Daytona Beach Florida at the Ocean Center. “Jingle Brawl” is set for Saturday December 19th 2020. Tickets will be on sale; Wednesday October 21st 2020 and links are as follows below in this document.

The FITE TV pricing is 14.99 U.S, and will feature a thirty minute “Pre-show” as the pre-amble to ordering the event. Total duration is around a 3 to 4 hour show of the Live Broadcast airing. Tickets start at $21.00. Bell-time is at 7:00 PM/ET as doors open at 6:00 PM/ET.

The card is subject to change as noted; however, some talents listed are as follows: WWF/E alumni Gangrel; plus and second-generation star and former WWE talent Afa Jr will appear. Afa Jr is the son of Wild Samoan member Afa; who is also the former Headshrinkers manager in the then-WWF. MLW star and second-generation stand-out Davey Boy Smith Jr, a.k.a Harry Smith is on Jingle Brawl. Smith Jr; is the son of the legendary WWF superstar: The British Bulldog. In this stacked and star-studded event contains MLW tandem the Dirty Blondes (Leo Brian and Mike Patrick respectively). Additionally, tag-team Hakim Ali and Nick Payne collectively known as the House of Pain are also signed.

The NAWA is also known for finding talent to ply their trade in this promotion- and with no added hyperbole have also inked: “Showtime” Marcel Williams, the trio of Slambinos: Francisco Ciatso, AJ Jannuzo with manager Jojo are appearing at Jingle Brawl. Micah and Tracy Taylor, plus Stormie Lee are penned for the PPV. Other names who are “can’t miss”: “The Tokyo Monster” Kahagas, ECW alumni Johnny Swinger who was known as Johnny Parisi in the WWE. Former TNA Impact star, who is one-half of The Naturals tag-team, is Chase Stevens. Stevens, Swinger, Kahagas are signed for Jingle Brawl. Storm Thomas, Bruce Santee and Leon Scott are also signed to Jingle Brawl. Furthermore, other names are to come as we get closer to the event.

This is a fire-power action-packed show which will re-define, revamp and resurrect what wrestling should be. The NAWA exemplifies the sport-side of Professional Wrestling.

The NAWA, “Professional Wrestling at its Best!” and “Back with a Vengeance”!