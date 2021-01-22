NBC To Shutter NBCSN & Move Live Sports to USA, WWE Shows Potentially Affected

NBC is set to shut down NBC Sports Network by the end of the year, a decision that could potentially impact WWE’s programming on USA. The network confirmed today (courtesy of Deadline) that they will shutter NBCSN by the end of 2021 and move live telecasts of sports programming to USA Network and, to a lesser extent, their Peacock streaming service.

Live sports coming to USA could obviously have a big impact on WWE, who air Raw and NXT on USA on Mondays and Wednesdays. NHL coverage has been a stable of NBCSN on Wednesdays. While it should be made clear that neither USA nor WWE have stated this, if NHL coverage does move to USA that would logically affect NXT’s Wednesday day or timeslot where it is opposite AEW Dynamite.

Monday nights has traditionally been featured NASCAR coverage on NBCSN, so there is the chance that Raw could also be affected. However, as PWInsider notes WWE previously left USA Network for Spike TV back in the early ’00s because USA wouldn’t guarantee that Raw wouldn’t be preempted for the US Open and The Westminster Dog Show. Since WWE returned to USA in 2005, Raw has not been pre-empted and it remains their highest-rated program even with the much-discussed ratings drops.

An internal memo sent by NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua as revealed by Dateline is below