Nearly Every Match WWE Planned For NXT Takeover: Tampa Has Been Done

WWE has managed to air most of the matches that they had planned for NXT Takeover: Tampa on weekly TV, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The only match they haven’t done yet that they can still do is Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream.

Several matches can’t happen due to travel restrictions. The tag title match was set to be either Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne vs. Zack Gibson & James Drake, or a three-way involving Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. Dunne, Gibson and Drake can’t get into the US. O’Reilly, meanwhile, has diabetes, which puts him at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications. WALTER vs. Finn Balor is also on hold because WALTER can’t travel here.