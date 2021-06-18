Networks Reportedly Pitching NFL and Nascar Crossovers with WWE, ‘Points Month’

It was reported yesterday that WWE is looking to hold more themed live events once they get back on the road, with ideas including another King of the Ring tournament and more.

Fightful Select reports that FOX and USA/NBC have made a big push in order for WWE to have more themed events. There are other pitches being made for NBC Sports-integrated shows, including tie-ins with NASCAR. That would revolve around a major race that integrates race cars and star drivers.

Another pitch included an NFL night for the launch of Sunday Night Football, with football-themed matches and angles, as well as NFL players and commentators involved.

There was also a Wrestling World Cup idea pitched, which would include all brands.

NBC also pitched the idea of a “points month” where wins, signature moves and other things would award ‘points’ to wrestlers.