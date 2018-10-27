Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Neville Announced for Ireland’s Over The Top Wrestling

October 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PAC Neville

– Ireland’s Over The Top Wrestling promotion officially announced this week that former WWE Superstar Neville (aka Pac) will be working an upcoming show. You can check out the announcement below. As previously reported, Pac made his return to Dragon Gate earlier this month.

Additionally, current OTT world champion Walter called him out on Twitter as well, which you can see below.

