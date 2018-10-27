wrestling / News
Neville Announced for Ireland’s Over The Top Wrestling
October 27, 2018 | Posted by
– Ireland’s Over The Top Wrestling promotion officially announced this week that former WWE Superstar Neville (aka Pac) will be working an upcoming show. You can check out the announcement below. As previously reported, Pac made his return to Dragon Gate earlier this month.
Additionally, current OTT world champion Walter called him out on Twitter as well, which you can see below.
#🇮🇪 #OTT pic.twitter.com/oUvUckur6a
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) October 25, 2018
Come and fight me! https://t.co/C23YRSYfoo
— WALTER (@WalterAUT) October 25, 2018