Neville Reportedly Unhappy With WWE Position Since January

– Neville was unhappy with his position within WWE since January, according to a new report. SI reports that the WWE star, who is rumored to have walked out on Raw last week, has been “miserable” in WWE since the beginning of the year.

The site notes that his walkout occurred nine moths later than many people expected it to happen. As far as his release, the outlet reports that he angered Vince McMahon and is “betting on himself” to find success in Ring of Honor. It also reiterates reports that Neville has been particularly unhappy since his title match with Austin Aries was moved from WrestleMania 33 to the Kickoff show.