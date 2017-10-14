Austin Aries Takes Shot at His WWE Pay on Twitter

– Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries made a comment on the type of pay he’s receiving outside of WWE on his Twitter. Aries noted that in the last six weeks working “bingo halls” he’s making more money than his last four months in WWE. You can read Aries’ comments below.

Upcoming 6 weeks of "bingo hall" $ >> Last 4 months of "big league" $. Awesome to see the #prowrestling scene thriving around the 🌎. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) October 14, 2017