Austin Aries Takes Shot at His WWE Pay on Twitter

October 14, 2017
Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries made a comment on the type of pay he’s receiving outside of WWE on his Twitter. Aries noted that in the last six weeks working “bingo halls” he’s making more money than his last four months in WWE. You can read Aries’ comments below.

