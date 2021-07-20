wrestling / News
New 24/7 Champion Crowned on WWE Raw (Video)
Reginald may have lost Nia Jax on this week’s Raw, but he gained a 24/7 Championship shortly after. Monday night’s show saw Reginald try to get involved in Jax and Shayna Baszler’s match against Tamina and Natalya, only to inadvertantly cause a distraction to Baszler resulting in a loss. Following the match, Jax found herself caught between choosing Baszler or Reginald and turned on the sommelier, headbutting him and leaving the ring.
Shortly after, Akira Tozawa was chased out to the ring by the 24/7 posse. Reginald took Tozawa down and hit a somersault sitting splash on Tozawa to win the title, then ran off. You can see pics and video below.
This marks Reginald’s first 24/7 title reign and ends Tozawa’s 10th reign at 13 days. Tozawa won the title from R-Truth shortly after losing it on the June 28th Raw.
This has GOT to be the boiling point for @QoSBaszler.#WWERaw @ReginaldWWE pic.twitter.com/tXsIgSKz0C
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
Did @ReginaldWWE just inadvertently cost @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler the match?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/So6CWBv4sb
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
WOAH!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FfWksryb4O
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
Stranded.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FfjHS6dCQH
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
.@ReginaldWWE may have lost @QoSBaszler & @NiaJaxWWE but he has gained the #247Championship!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QpC35sIW6b
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
It's a REGINALD PARTY on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/YRLAcBQNcE
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Who Knew About John Cena’s WWE Return At Money In The Bank, Becky Lynch Backstage
- Taping Results For Upcoming Episodes of Impact Wrestling and Impact Homecoming (SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Comments On The End of Last Night’s WWE Money in the Bank
- Note On Why Start Of Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Money in the Bank Match Went to Black Feed