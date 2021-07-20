New 24/7 Champion Crowned on WWE Raw (Video)

Reginald may have lost Nia Jax on this week’s Raw, but he gained a 24/7 Championship shortly after. Monday night’s show saw Reginald try to get involved in Jax and Shayna Baszler’s match against Tamina and Natalya, only to inadvertantly cause a distraction to Baszler resulting in a loss. Following the match, Jax found herself caught between choosing Baszler or Reginald and turned on the sommelier, headbutting him and leaving the ring.

Shortly after, Akira Tozawa was chased out to the ring by the 24/7 posse. Reginald took Tozawa down and hit a somersault sitting splash on Tozawa to win the title, then ran off. You can see pics and video below.

This marks Reginald’s first 24/7 title reign and ends Tozawa’s 10th reign at 13 days. Tozawa won the title from R-Truth shortly after losing it on the June 28th Raw.