New AEW Trios Titles Unveiled On AEW Dynamite

August 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Acclaimed Image Credit: AEW

New AEW World Trios Championships were revealed on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn reveal new Trios Championships after they won the titles from the House of Black at AEW All In.

The new titles have hot pink straps and have scissoring ends, as you can see in one of the videos below.

