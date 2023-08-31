wrestling / News
New AEW Trios Titles Unveiled On AEW Dynamite
New AEW World Trios Championships were revealed on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn reveal new Trios Championships after they won the titles from the House of Black at AEW All In.
The new titles have hot pink straps and have scissoring ends, as you can see in one of the videos below.
The NEW #AEW World Trios Champions #TheAcclaimed & “Bad Ass” Billy Gunn catch up with @LexyNair, after their epic win at #AEWAllIn!@PlatinumMax | @bowens_official | @realbillygunn pic.twitter.com/BFRLEP6nTp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
#TheAcclaimed just unveiled NEW #AEW World Trios Titles!!!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@platinummax | @bowens_official | @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/q2OURe80f1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2023
