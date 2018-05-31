New Champions Crowned on Impact: Under Pressure

– Two new champions were crowned on this week’s Under Pressure episode of Impact Wrestling. Su Yung defeated Allie to claim the Impact Knockouts Champion, while Austin Aries reclaimed the Impact World Championship by defeating Pentagon Jr.

The win marks Su Yung’s first Impact championship run, while it is Aries’ third run with the Impact World Championship. You can see video with highlights of both matches below.

Our full Impact: Under Pressure report is here.