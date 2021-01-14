wrestling / News
New Champions Crowned on This Week’s MLW: Fusion
We have new Tag Team Champions as of this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. Los Parks defeated the Von Erichs to win the MLW Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode. You can see pics and video below.
This is the team’s first run with the titles. The Von Erichs’ title reign ends at 416 days, the longest MLW Tag Team Title reign in history. They won the titles at Saturday Night SuperFight on November 2nd, 2019.
AND NEWWWWWWWWWW!#MLWFusion @laparktapia @Hijodelapark1 @LaParkJr @salinadelarenta
🔗 https://t.co/e5pla9muxx pic.twitter.com/hCqZoELoU3
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 14, 2021
.@laparktapia with a spear on @RossVonErich after @LaParkJr comes out of nowhere to interject himself into the match.#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/e5pla9muxx pic.twitter.com/q8iDQilzhA
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 14, 2021
HUGE dive from @laparktapia!#MLWFusion
🔗 https://t.co/e5pla9muxx pic.twitter.com/iyY0KKX05P
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 14, 2021
Tom is taking his refereeing duties very serious!#MLWFusion @FilthyTomLawlor
🔗 https://t.co/e5pla94T8X pic.twitter.com/lQ3y784HbH
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bracket Revealed For Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Includes Mystery Team
- Val Venis Briefly Banned By Twitter For Violation of ‘Child Sexual Exploitation Policy’
- Arn Anderson On Gas Station Parking Lot Angle With Erik Watts, Reaction To Watts Being Pushed As Top Star In WCW
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW