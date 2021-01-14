New Champions Crowned on This Week’s MLW: Fusion

We have new Tag Team Champions as of this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. Los Parks defeated the Von Erichs to win the MLW Tag Team Championships on tonight’s episode. You can see pics and video below.

This is the team’s first run with the titles. The Von Erichs’ title reign ends at 416 days, the longest MLW Tag Team Title reign in history. They won the titles at Saturday Night SuperFight on November 2nd, 2019.