New Day Talk About Their Success Over the Past Year, Difficulty Of Travel

– The New Day appeared on Fox 9 for a new interview promoting TLC and discussing their success over the past year and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Kingston on the New Day’s past year: “It’s been incredible. You know, like you were saying, winning the WWE Championship for me was a childhood dream. To be able to do it amongst my brothers, Big E and Xavier — who’s not with us right now, on the mend. But, yeah, it’s been awesome. It’s been awesome in so many different ways.”

Big E. on the group’s progress this year: “It’s been incredible, yeah. I think, to see — actually, people sent us on Twitter, just videos of them crying as Kofi became a world champion for the first time. Because people were so moved emotionally. And that’s something that’s so special in our business. Ye have a lot of frivolity and looseness. But when you can give someone a moment that’s so poignant and just that touches them in their heart, that was cool.”

Kingston on the hardest part of the day-to-day life of a WWE star: “The most difficult aspect would probably be the — for me, the travel and just being away from home. Especially with kids; now I have a six and a half-year-old, a three and a half-year-old who are starting to understand, what it is that I do. So no matter how tired I am, as soon as I walk through the door, they’re like, ‘Alright. Here we go. We’re going to read a book. We got to play–‘ They have my schedule with them … it makes you appreciate the time that you do have at home a little bit more.”

On : “Oh, sure, yeah … they set the bar so high. And it’s always us trying to outdo that, you know, that image, and trying to put ourselves on the face on TLC. But they definitely set the bar really, really high as you said. Jeff Hardy, the Dudley Boyz, and all of them. They really did it.”