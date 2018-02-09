New Details on Why Impact’s Effort to Bring in Rey Mysterio Failed

According to pwinsider.com, there are more details on why Impact Wrestling’s effort to bring in Rey Mysterio failed. Impact had negotiated a deal with Mysterio for him to debut, and travel arrangements were made. But once Konnan (who represents Mysterio) got involved to finalize terms of the deal, something went wrong leading to the agreement never getting finalized and signed. Impact had hoped to bring him in for the April tapings, but following his Rumble appearance, and the fact that both sides are open to return, that now feels unlikely.