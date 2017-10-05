wrestling / News

Various News: New GFW Amped Preview Video, Wrestlecon Supershow Tickets on Sale

October 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here is another preview for the Impact One Night Only GFW Amped Anthology Part III show, which debuts on PPV this week (on some cable providers) and October 13th on others…

– Tickets for the annual Wrestlecon Supershow, which is taking place on the Thursday of WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana are now on sale. You can get tickets here.

