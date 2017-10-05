Various News: New GFW Amped Preview Video, Wrestlecon Supershow Tickets on Sale

– Here is another preview for the Impact One Night Only GFW Amped Anthology Part III show, which debuts on PPV this week (on some cable providers) and October 13th on others…

#AMPEDAnthology #Part3 Premieres on Friday 10.13 at 8PM EST. You will see Chris Adonis vs. Nick Aldis. Don't miss AMPED Anthology Part 3! pic.twitter.com/c4wEaGQi1U — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 5, 2017

– Tickets for the annual Wrestlecon Supershow, which is taking place on the Thursday of WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana are now on sale. You can get tickets here.