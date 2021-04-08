wrestling / News

New Heritage Cup Championship #1 Contender Crowned at NXT UK: Prelude

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK: Prelude

We have a new #1 contender for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship following NXT UK: Prelude. Tyler Bate defeated Noam Dar on Thursday’s show to win the #1 contendership, and thus a future shot at A-Kid’s championship. You can see clips from the match below.

It was not mentioned when Bate will get his shot at A-Kid’s title.

