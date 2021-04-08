wrestling / News
New Heritage Cup Championship #1 Contender Crowned at NXT UK: Prelude
We have a new #1 contender for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship following NXT UK: Prelude. Tyler Bate defeated Noam Dar on Thursday’s show to win the #1 contendership, and thus a future shot at A-Kid’s championship. You can see clips from the match below.
It was not mentioned when Bate will get his shot at A-Kid’s title.
😲😲😲
Tyler Bate got the quick first fall under #NXTUK Heritage Cup rules!#NXTUKPrelude pic.twitter.com/xUwuIWkKoE
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 8, 2021
Just keep spinning!#NXTUKPrelude pic.twitter.com/O9Bp5ar3KE
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 8, 2021
The EXPLOSIVE offense on #NXTUK!!!#NXTUKPrelude pic.twitter.com/9C32YA5qce
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 8, 2021
TYLER BATE WINS!@AKidWrestler has his next challenger to the #NXTUK Heritage Cup!#NXTUKPrelude pic.twitter.com/WfgdOVtRzx
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 8, 2021
