New Impact Digital Media Champion Crowned

A new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion has been crowned. Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona to win the Impact at tonight’s Wrestling Revolver event in Las Vegas. Cardona had been champion 114 days, having won the belt from Jodynne Grace on the February 3 episode of Impact Wrestling. Post-match Cardona refused to hand over the title to Swann. He hugged the belt tight and ran to the back with it.

