New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Crowned At NJPW Road to Castle Attack Event
During this morning’s NJPW Road to Castle Attack event, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles changed hands as El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori. Desperado beat Ishimori with the Pinche Loco.
This is the third reign for Desperado and Kanemaru. It ends the second reign of the Bullet Club members at 33 days, following their victory at Road to The New Beginning on January 23.
WTF@elpwrestling just tossed Kanemaru to break up the submission attempt 🤯
This match 🔥🔥🔥#njcattack #njpw pic.twitter.com/PQmZOO6U0o
— Connor (@mean_aussie_con) February 25, 2021
https://twitter.com/CiaranRH/status/1364888280785956867
El Desperado and Kanemaru have just won back the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championships!!!https://t.co/YCKTFJJeYE#njpw #njcattack pic.twitter.com/VgV9qPZViy
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) February 25, 2021
