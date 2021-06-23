wrestling / News
New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Crowned At NJPW Kizuna Road
NJPW held night seven of their Kizuna Road tour earlier today and the show saw the crowning of new IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team champions. Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) in the main event to become the new champions. You can find our full report here.
This is the third reign for Phantasmo and Ishimori after losing the belts to Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at Road to The New Beginning on January 23. The reign of SHO and YOH, their fifth, ends at 80 days, after they won the belts at Sakura Genesis.
Sudden Death! pic.twitter.com/3MzQRCSG0h
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) June 23, 2021
AND NEW!!@elpwrestling and Taiji Ishimori, Bullet Club's cutest tag team, are now three time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions! pic.twitter.com/QzgIexWqfW
— Ciaràn (@CiaranRH) June 23, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE NXT Adding Focus On Cruiserweight Division, Backstage Reaction To KUSHIDA
- Peyton Royce Jokes That ‘Boring’ Response To Vince McMahon Probably Led To WWE Release
- More Details on Recent WWE TV Absence for Damian Priest
- Scarlett Will Reportedly Receive Solo Main Roster Tryout This Week (Spoilers)