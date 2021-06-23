New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Crowned At NJPW Kizuna Road

NJPW held night seven of their Kizuna Road tour earlier today and the show saw the crowning of new IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team champions. Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) in the main event to become the new champions. You can find our full report here.

This is the third reign for Phantasmo and Ishimori after losing the belts to Suzuki-gun (El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at Road to The New Beginning on January 23. The reign of SHO and YOH, their fifth, ends at 80 days, after they won the belts at Sakura Genesis.