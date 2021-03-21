New Japan Cup 2021 Victor Officially Crowned (Clips)

We have our NJPW New Japan Cup winner for 2021, as crowned during Sunday’s New Japan Cup Final show. Will Ospreay defeated Shingo Takagi at Sunday’s show to win the 2021 iteration of the tournament. This is Ospreay’s first time winning the tournament and gives Ospreay a match against Kota Ibushi in the first-ever match for the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

You can see clips from the match below, as well as the aftermatch in which Ospreay told Ibushi that he needs the title and loves it more than anything, hitting a Cutter on Bea Priestley to prove the point: