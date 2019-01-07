New Japan Pro Wrestling to Work With ROH Over AEW

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has chosen to work with Ring of Honor for the time being over All Elite Wrestling, according to a new report. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, NJPW made the decision to continue working with ROH and “at least for right now” will not be doing any work for AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer, AEW was thinking that Kenny Omega may be able to work for both NJPW and AEW, and they would be able to keep their talent working in the Japanese company, but that will not be happening for the time being.