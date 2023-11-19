NJPW New Japan Road Night Nine Results 11.19.23: LIG vs. Just Five Guys, More

The latest stop on the New Japan Road tour took place on Sunday morning with a ten-man tag team match and more. The full results from the Utsunomiya, Japan show are below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Minoru Suzuki & Yuji Nagata def. Atlantis Jr., Soberano Jr., Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe

* Bad Luck Fale, Jack Bonza & Taiji Ishimori def. Alex Zayne & Lance Archer) & Ryusuke Taguchi

* Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste def. Gates Of Agony & Yuto Nakashima

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & YOH def. Dick Togo, EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* Master Wato, Ren Narita & Shota Umino def. Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & HENARE

* HAYATA, Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa def. Alex Coughlin, Gabe Kidd & Gedo

* Bishamon & Tomoaki Honma def. El Phantasmo, Hikuleo & Jado

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji & Zandokan Jr. def. DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura