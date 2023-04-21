New Japan World Reportedly Had Big Increase In New Subscribers This Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW had 40,000 new subscribers to New Japan World in January. This happened after Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4 had the most live views ever (over 90,000). Total subscribers were around 150,000 to 160,000. Since the show aired in the middle of the night in North America, many likely watched the next day.

The service previously had similar gains after the Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho match (42,000). This show had Omega return to face Will Ospreay, while Mercedes Mone also debuted.