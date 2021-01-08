New Japan World Sets Records Due To Wrestle Kingdom 15

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that New Japan World set several records this week with the live stream of Wrestle Kingdom 15, possibly because so many fans were unable to attend live due to the pandemic.

A number of total subscribers hasn’t been released, but the show is believed to have caused the second-largest increase in history, behind 2018 with 40,000 in one week. That was mostly due to Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega.

Wrestle Kingdom 15 had the most live viewers of any event since the service began.

Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White was the most watched match, followed by Ibushi vs. Naito and both of Hiromu Takahashi’s matches.