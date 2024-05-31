New Japan World Subscriptions Down From Last Year, Dropped to 2018 Levels

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that New Japan World subscriptions have dropped from last year and are at the same level they were back in 2018. Subscriptions are down to 100,000, much lower than the 140,000 they hit in January 2023. That time featured Wrestle Kingdom with Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay.

January 2018, when the numbers were last at 100,000, was when Omega vs. Chris Jericho happened, and NJPW is not at the same level of popularity these days. The service launched in 2015 and had 20,000 subscriptions in the beginning.

It was noted that the number typically rises every January for Wrestle Kingdom and in the summer for the G1.