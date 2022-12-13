wrestling / News

New Match Added to MLW Blood & Thunder

December 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Blood & Thunder Image Credit: MLW

MLW has announced a new match for Blood & Thunder on January 7th. The promotion announced on Monday that Real1 will face Microman at the event, which will be an MLW Fusion taping and takes place in Philadelphia:

