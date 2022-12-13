wrestling / News
New Match Added to MLW Blood & Thunder
December 12, 2022 | Posted by
MLW has announced a new match for Blood & Thunder on January 7th. The promotion announced on Monday that Real1 will face Microman at the event, which will be an MLW Fusion taping and takes place in Philadelphia:
The Certified G.
The World's Greatest Wonder.
FIRST. TIME. EVER.
🎟️ https://t.co/0qvY4rc4CT pic.twitter.com/Ve6A5Iykxn
— MLW (@MLW) December 13, 2022
