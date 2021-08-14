New Match Announced For NJPW Resurgence

We have a final match added to NJPW Resurgence. NJPW announced on Friday that Juice Robinson will face Hikuleo on the show, which is taking place on Sunday.

The announcement for the match is below:

Hikuleo to Collide with Juice Robinson at Resurgence! 【NJoA】

Juice vs Hikuleo, six man dark match round out Resurgence card

The card for Resurgence got a surprise late addition this week on NJPW STRONG, as Hikuleo and Juice Robinson was added to the lineup. Hikuleo has been active on AEW Dark, and Dynamite in recent weeks, where he challenged Lance Archer for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, but still walked into competition with Fred Yehi this week without a match at The Torch. Taking to the mic after his victory, BULLET CLUB’s Young Gun demanded competition, and Juice returned to Friday nights to respond to the challenge.

Despite returning to IMPACT in recent weeks, Juice hasn’t stepped inside an NJPW ring since the New Japan Cup. Will Saturday see Robinson’s Resurgence, or will Hikuleo continue his ascent?

Also official for Resurgence will be a six man dark match, only for fans at attendance in the Torch. Adrian Quest’s issues with Barrett Brown continue, as he teams with The DKC and Kevin Knight of the LA Dojo to face Brown, Bateman, and Misterioso. This week on STRONG, Misterioso made a shocking appearance in the corner of .50 Caliber as he went to action against Wheeler Yuta. Now the trio of Misterioso, Bateman and Brown will be looking to make their mark, starting with this special kick off for fans in attendance at Resurgence. Make sure you reach your seats by 7:30PM to catch this bout!