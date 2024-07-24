New Match Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

Josh Barnett has added a match to this weekend’s Bloodsport XI show. Barnett announced on Tuesday that Heddi Karaoui vs. Brian Johnson will take place on the show, which takes place Friday in Brooklyn, New York.

The updated lineup for the show, which will air on Triller TV+, is:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski

* Brutus Creed vs. Tom Lawlor

* Mike Santana vs. Homicide

* Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Royce Isaacs

* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat

* Heddi Karaoui vs. Brian Johnson