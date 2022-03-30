New Match Set For NJPW Lonestar Shootout

NJPW has announced a new tag team match for this weekend’s Lonestar Shootout show. The company announced on Tuesday that Chris Bey and Hikuleo of the Bullet Club will battle Stray Dog Army’s Batman and Barrett Brown in a match that will be taped separate from the live show for an upcoming episode of NJPW Strong.

You can see the full lineup below for the show:

Airing Live on FITE TV

* Rocky Romero vs Ren Narita

* Kevin Knight, Daniel Garcia & FinJuice vs Mascara Dorada, Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks

* Minoru Suzuki vs Killer Kross

* Jay White vs Mike Bailey

* Tomohiro Ishii vs Chris Dickinson

Taped For NJPW Strong

* JONAH vs. Blake Christian

* Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos & Royce Isaacs vs. Fred Rosser, the DKC & Alex Coughlin

* Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. Batman & Barrett Brown