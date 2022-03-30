wrestling / News
New Match Set For NJPW Lonestar Shootout
NJPW has announced a new tag team match for this weekend’s Lonestar Shootout show. The company announced on Tuesday that Chris Bey and Hikuleo of the Bullet Club will battle Stray Dog Army’s Batman and Barrett Brown in a match that will be taped separate from the live show for an upcoming episode of NJPW Strong.
You can see the full lineup below for the show:
Airing Live on FITE TV
* Rocky Romero vs Ren Narita
* Kevin Knight, Daniel Garcia & FinJuice vs Mascara Dorada, Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks
* Minoru Suzuki vs Killer Kross
* Jay White vs Mike Bailey
* Tomohiro Ishii vs Chris Dickinson
Taped For NJPW Strong
* JONAH vs. Blake Christian
* Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos & Royce Isaacs vs. Fred Rosser, the DKC & Alex Coughlin
* Chris Bey & Hikuleo vs. Batman & Barrett Brown
Match Announcement!
Stray Dog Army faces BULLET CLUB in a match taped for #njpwSTRONG!
April 1st at @wrestlecon.
Tickets: https://t.co/SAnfvjwpTs#njLonestar pic.twitter.com/YRMpToIVaR
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Rumored Conflict Between MJF & Tony Khan, Details On Recent Conversation
- Eric Bischoff On His Memories Of Scott Hall Outside The Ring, How Hall’s WCW Nitro Debut Changed Wrestling
- Bret Hart Reflects On Steve Austin Match At WWE WrestleMania 13, Talks Austin Wrestling At WrestleMania 38
- MJF, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars