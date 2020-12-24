wrestling / News
New Match Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15
NJPW has announced a new match with title shot implications for Wrestle Kingdom 15. The company announced on Wednesday that Satoshi Kojima will battle KENTA with the latter’s IWGP US Right to Challenge briefcase on the line.
KENTA was set to face Juice Robinson, but Robinson was pulled from the match after suffered a fractured orbital bone. The match is set for the first night of the show.
The announcement reads:
After issuing a challenge in Korakuen Hall, December 23 saw Juice Robinson vs KENTA made official for January 4 2021, with the IWGP US Right to Challenge briefcase at stake. Unfortunately, hours after the announcement, it was learned that Robinson had sustained a fractured left orbital bone and would not be able to compete.
Stepping up in his place will be Satoshi Kojima. Saying to KENTA at Korakuen Hall that ‘this aging 50 year old can still go like hell’, Kojima struck with a Koji Cutter to KENTA on December 23, throwing his hat into the US briefcase ring. Could Satoshi Kojima shock KENTA in the Tokyo Dome January 4? Find out live and in English on NJPW World or FITE!
More Trending Stories
- Cary Silkin Reveals He Received ‘Rinky-Dink Offers’ From CM Punk & Jerry Jarrett to Buy ROH
- Arn Anderson On Babyface vs. Heel Champions, The Brain Busters’ Tag Title Reign In WWE, Working With Steve McMichael
- Steve Austin On Potential Movie With The Rock, Costing Vince McMahon $14,000 At TV Taping, Pat McAfee’s NXT Promos
- JBL On Learning About Brawl For All, ECW One Night Stand Crowd, How ECW Fans Compare To NXT Fans