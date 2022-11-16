New Matches Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling is the final show before Over Drive, and an updated lineup is out. Impact has announced the following updated lineup for the show, which airs THursday on AXS TV:

* Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan

* X-Division Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus

* Old-School Rules Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin

* Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz

* Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid

* Bullet Club vs. Aussie Open vs. Raj Singh & Shera vs. Motor City Machine Guns