New Matches Set for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed some more matchups for tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings, featuring the fallout from No Surrender. Also, it should be noted that Impact has since deleted the tweet announcing Jonathan Gresham and Yuya Uemura vs. Black Taurus and Mike Bailey. This is likely due to what appears Yuya Uemura being hurt at last night’s TV taping during a match, and he will no longer be able to perform tonight

Tonight’s Impact TV tapings will be held at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s show:

* Josh Alexander, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey & KENTA

* Moose & Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango

* Bully Ray & Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James Tommy Dreamer