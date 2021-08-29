New NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned At Empowerrr (Pics)

For the first time in nearly forty years, the NWA has new Women’s tag team champions as Allysin Kay and Marti Belle won a tournament to get the titles. The team, called The Hex, defeated Hell on Heels and then Red Velvet and KiLynn King (who previously defeated Miranda Gordy & Jazzy Yang) to win the finals. The belts were presented to them by Madusa at tonight’s Empowerrr PPV.

The last time the belts were active was May 23, 1983, when Wendi Richter and Joyce Grable defeated Penny Mitchell and Velvet McIntyre to win. However the belts were then deactivated on April 4, 1984.