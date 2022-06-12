wrestling / News

New NWA World Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA Alwayz Ready

June 11, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Smith and Williams Image Credit: FITE / NWA

During tonight’s NWA Alwayz Ready 2022 PPV, La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf 450 and Bestia 666) lost NWA tag titles in a match against the Commonwealth Connection of Harry Smith and Doug Williams. This is Williams’ first title win in the NWA. Smith previously held this title for a full year from October 2014 – October 2015 with Lance Archer.

