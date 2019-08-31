New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Crowned at UK Takeover: Cardiff (Pics, Video)

– We have a new set of NXT UK Tag Team Champions following NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. South Wales Subculture won the triple threat tag team match against The Grizzled Young Vets and Gallus to lay claim to the titles. You can see some pics and video from the match below.

This is the first title reign for Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, and ends The Grizzled Young Vets’ run at 231 days. They were the inaugural champions, having won the belts at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January. Our full coverage of the show is here.