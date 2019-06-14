WWE News: New Promo For Stomping Grounds, New Zack Ryder Action Figure Videos, Steve-O Reacts To Umaga Beating

– WWE has released a new promo for their Stomping Grounds PPV event, which happens on June 23.

– Zack Ryder is in two new videos related to his love of action figures. In one, he raids a storage unit. In another, he unboxes a Macho Man figure.

– Steve-O has posted a new video in which he reacts to the beating he received from Umaga during his appearance on RAW in 2007.