wrestling / News
WWE News: New Promo For Stomping Grounds, New Zack Ryder Action Figure Videos, Steve-O Reacts To Umaga Beating
June 14, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new promo for their Stomping Grounds PPV event, which happens on June 23.
– Zack Ryder is in two new videos related to his love of action figures. In one, he raids a storage unit. In another, he unboxes a Macho Man figure.
– Steve-O has posted a new video in which he reacts to the beating he received from Umaga during his appearance on RAW in 2007.
More Trending Stories
- Session Moth Martina Denies Reports of Heat For Going to WWE Tryout
- Chris Jericho Slams Fan Who Says AEW Is Trying to Be ‘WWE Lite’
- Swoggle on Why NXT Talent Struggles On the Main Roster, Whether He Had Issues With WWE Creative
- Rumor Killer On Undertaker And Goldberg Getting Into Backstage Verbal Fight At WWE Super ShowDown
- WWE Reportedly Only Big With Children In Saudi Arabia